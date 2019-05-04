Amy Schumer Confirms She Hasn’t Given Birth Yet With New Baby Bump Photo

Amy Schumer hasn’t gone into labor yet, and she’s as her fans that her first child hasn’t made its way into the world yet. The comedian updated fans about her pregnancy on Friday, posting a photo of her swollen belly on Instagram.

In the picture, the Trainwreck star could be seen sitting in a doctor’s office with husband Chris Fischer. A sonogram of her unborn child was visible on a screen not far behind her. The 37-year-old can be seen making a somewhat disappointed face in the Instagram photo. In her caption, Schumer jokingly addressed fans who feel “like I’ve been pregnant for a long time.” She went on to say that it must be “annoying,” for everyone before addressing her own feelings on her pregnancy.

“Oh yeah does it feel to everyone like I’ve been pregnant for a long time? It must be getting annoying to you all that I’m still pregnant. Well imagine how I feel motherf—ing!!!!!!,” Schumer wrote on Instagram, using the hashtags, “so blessed,” and “hate Mondays love weekends tho.”

Fans started speculating that Schumer gave birth after an April 22 Instagram post, in which she said “Expecting Better,” Emily Oster’s pregnancy self-help book, “got me through” the pregnancy. Fans took note of the use of past tense in the post, and started questioning, “Got you through as in past tense?! Are congratulations in order?!” Schumer and Fischer’s child has not yet arrived, however.

The comic/actress’ due date has yet to be revealed. One may assume from her most recent Instagram post that the child is due soon, but Schumer herself has not weighed in.

Schumer’s pregnancy hasn’t been an easy one, which she’s been open about with her fans. The “The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo” author has been battling hyperemesis gravidarum throughout her pregnancy. The ailment, according to the American Pregnancy Association, is “characterized by severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and electrolyte disturbance.” The organization noted that in “severe cases,” hospitalization can be necessary. Schumer was hospitalized for it early on in her pregnancy, which led to her opening up about it on Instagram.

After posting a photo from a hospital bed in November 2018, she regularly updated fans on life with the pregnancy-related condition. Schumer was sometimes photographed throwing up while out and about. She was also pictured getting IV fluids at home.

Schumer announced that she was pregnant in October. She shared the news with fans in a comedic way, photoshopping hers and Fischer’s faces on the bodies of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who also announced their pregnancy that month.

“About to announce some exciting news on [Jessica Yellin’s] insta page. Please follow her for up to the minute #newsnotnoise [as] she breaks down what’s really going on,” Schumer captioned the Instagram announcement. “She agreed to post a lil noise today for me! Follow her and VOTE!!”

Yellin, who works for the site NewsNotNoise.org, confirmed in a video on her own page, which also featured voting recommendations from the comic. Schumer then shared a screenshot on Twitter of her picks in the election, which took place shortly after the announcement. At the bottom of the list, she wrote, “I’m pregnant-Amy Schumer.”