Amy Schumer Bares Baby Bump in Cozy Sweats

Amy Schumer is letting it all hang out — her baby bump that is!

The pregnant comedian, 37, shared a photo of her growing bump in an Thursday Instagram post, rocking a casual gray sweat suit with chic sunglasses while on a walk with friends. In the caption, she added a simple French fries emoji.

The I Feel Pretty actress first announced she was expecting her first child with husband of eight months Chris Fischer on Oct. 22, with the announcement hidden in a political message encouraging people to vote.

Later, she joked that she’s “almost positive” the baby is her husband’s and compared her pregnancy to that of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

“I look forward to competing with [Meghan] Markle every step of the way,” she told the LA Times.

A day later, she also joked about the royal pregnancy, sharing a photo of her with her head in a toilet as she suffered from morning sickness and writing, “Today Markle is in #Fiji #same.” Later, she captioned a similar photo, “Milf alert.”

During her live show, A Night With Amy Schumer, last month, she added, “It’s not fun to be pregnant at the same time as Meghan Markle,” who has a “cute bump.”

Schumer has kept her personal life pretty secret over the years, not even revealing publicly that she was engaged until she and Fischer had already tied the knot. Instead, she’s been focused more on political activism, protesting the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and advocating for gun control legislation.

Last month, Schumer was even detained alongside friend and model Emily Ratajkowski as the two protested outside the Kavanaugh hearings, having previously given a speech to fellow activists saying, “a vote for Kavanuagh is a vote saying women don’t matter.”

“Emily and I just wanted to thank you so much for showing up today,” Schumer told the crowd. “That’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to keep showing up. And no matter how this goes, they cannot keep us down. We will win. A vote for Kavanaugh is a vote saying women don’t matter. Let’s stay together. Let’s fight. Let’s keep showing up.”

