Amy Roloff’s Date-Night Selfie Has Some Fans Saying Her Boyfriend Is in It for the Fame

On Saturday, Amy Roloff posted a selfie with her new boyfriend on Facebook, and while some fans are congratulating the reality star on what she calls her "second act," others are weary of Chris Marek's motives.

"Changing it up. Chris took the selfie," Roloff wrote under the photo, which shows the couple smiling contentedly together. "Date night. Thai food and seeing a local play in downtown Hillsboro. Love it!"

Many fans dropped kind words into the comments section, saying how happy they were to see Roloff in a stable relationship after all she's been through on Little People, Big World.

"Love looks good on you Amy! May you & Chris continue to be blessed on your journey together!" one fan wrote.

"Its nice to see you smiling so much!! Hope nothing but good things for you this yr and many yrs to come," wrote another.

Yet for many, the post became a place to voice their suspicion of Marek, who's been dating Roloff since shortly after her divorce in 2016.

"I haven't watched in a few years to make a opinion on this man," one follower commented. "You have to be careful dating when you are famous and have money as there are con men/women out there. Does he have a job ? Does he have his own money ? Own a home? Why has he never married ?

"I would be concerned if all of a sudden he wants to marry and is it her fame, farm, money ? These days you have to be careful as there are a lot of opportunist out there. Is he the one moving fast or is it her because moving fast can be a red flag of a opportunist. I will say I believe in energy and for some reason I don't trust this man," the commenter added.

Many other comments in the same vein surfaced. Viewers questioned whether Chris had his own source of income, and if so where it came from. They even debated the effect that their relationship would have on Roloff's children.

A huge contingent of fans rose up to try and quell the negativity.

" I honestly don't know how these people live with them selves saying all those nasty things Amy and Chris are," one user wrote. "very gracious about others and wonderful nice wholesome people. God bless you both I hope you will be very happy together. Don't listen to the negative trolls who can't see anyone happy."

It seems that Roloff's post-divorce life is destined to be a source of controversy for fans, proving that there is a high price to pay for reality TV fame.