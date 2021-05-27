'American Idol' Alum Fantasia Barrino Reveals Newborn Daughter Was Born With Complications

✖

Fantasia Barrino is opening up about the complications newborn daughter Keziah is facing just days after welcoming her into the world Sunday alongside husband Kendall Taylor. The American Idol alum shared on Instagram Wednesday that her baby was born "a little too early," but is a "fighter" just like her mom. Sharing a photo from her pregnancy, Barrino wrote in the caption, "The Wife of A King, the Mother of Two Kings and Two Queens. With it all comes A Fight and Strength like No Other."

"Out of every one of these Blessings I have named has also come a major Testimony," the mother of three continued. "Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother. When you see the words Strength, Determined, Perseverance, and Unbreakable think of Fantasia Monique Taylor." Barrino is also mother to Dallas Xavier, 8, and Zion Quari, 19, from a previous relationship, while Taylor is also a father to son Treyshaun. The couple welcomed Keziah Sunday, sharing the news on social media alongside an elephant-themed photoshoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword)

"The Elephant is the animal I chose to surround [Keziah] with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance," Barrino wrote of the animal's importance. "Just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world. We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and [Taylor] to create something as powerful as your life itself." Wishing a happy birthday to her newborn, she ended with a blessing: :And may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!"

Barrino announced her pregnancy in November, sharing the following month on The Tamron Hall Show that it took her years to conceive naturally. "This is a three-year journey we've been on," she revealed at the time. During those years, Barrino consulted with a doctor who told her one of her fallopian tubes had closed. Being told "now that one is open, the other one is closed," Barrino said she and her husband decided to take a break and "let God be God."

"I kid you not, I forgot about it," she admitted. "And then I woke up one night, and I was just like, 'Something's different.'" Taking six pregnancy tests, Barrino remembered throwing one at Taylor when it came back positive. "I was so excited," the singer explained of her reaction.