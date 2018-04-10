Amal Clooney Reveals Her Twins’ First Word

Amal Clooney and husband George Clooney welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in 2017, and the famous infants are already celebrating some milestones.

In a new interview with Vogue, Amal, who covers the magazine’s May 2018 issue, shared that her twins have already said their first words, and their choices will likely sound familiar to many parents.

“We’ve had some ‘Mamas’ and ‘Dadas,’” she said. “George was very careful to ensure that ‘Mama’ was the first word.”

The twins are now a year old, and the magazine notes that people generally agree that Alexander looks like his father, while Ella looks like her mom.

Amal also opened up about her courtship and relationship with George, whom she met when she accompanied a friend to the actor’s home on Lake Como, in Italy.

The pair became friends and stayed in touch, eventually meeting for dinner in London. From there, they saw each other more frequently, and things progressed naturally.

“It felt like the most natural thing in the world,” Amal said. “Before that experience, I always hoped there could be love that was overwhelming and didn’t require any weighing or decision-making.”

“It’s the one thing in life that I think is the biggest determinant of happiness, and it’s the thing you have the least control over,” she continued. “Are you going to meet this person? I was 35 when I met him. It wasn’t obvious that it was going to happen for me. And I wasn’t willing or excited about the idea of getting married or having a family in the absence of that.”

There is a clear respect between George and his wife, with the actor singing Amal’s praises to the magazine.

“She’s the professional, and I’m the amateur,” he said. “I get to see someone at the absolute top of their game doing their job better than anybody I’ve ever seen.”

Amal is a human rights lawyer who has worked on cases ranging from war crime trials to the treatment of women, her passion and commitment to justice always at the forefront of her work.

George added that despite his wife’s obvious beauty, he was also taken by her mind.

“Of course she was beautiful,” he said. “But I also thought she was fascinating, and I thought she was brilliant. Her life was incredibly exciting—the clients she was taking on and the superhuman work that she was doing. I was taken with her from the moment I saw her.”

