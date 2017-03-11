Amal Clooney Shows off Her Baby Bump While at the United Nations on International Women’s Day

International human rights attorney, Amal Clooney honored International Women’s Day Wednesday by taking to the headquarters of the United Nations and speaking up on the ongoing genocide in Iraq.

Clooney left the New York City building and evidently showcased her baby bump in a dark gray pencil skirt and blazer outfit.

A source close to E! News that the pregnant British human rights lawyer was visiting the U.N. to attend the high-level “The Fight against Impunity for Atrocities: Bringing Da’esh to Justice” event.

It was co-organized by the Permanent Missions of Belgium, Canada, Germany, Iraq and the United Kingdom along with the Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect.

The mother-to-be and husband George Clooney are expecting twins in June.

She visited the United Nations headquarters back in September to speak to the General Assembly about a group of Yazidi minority women who were raped and enslaved by ISIS.

