‘All That’ Star Danny Tamberelli Expecting First Child With Wife Katelyn Detweiler

All That alum Danny Tamberelli is about to become a dad!

Tamberelli, 37, revealed that his wife, author Katelyn Detweiler, is pregnant with their first child. He broke the news with an Instagram photo of Detweiler sporting a baby bump.

In the photo’s caption, he also revealed that the couple have chosen not to learn the baby’s gender until he or she is born.

“Doesn’t matter what day it is, my love for you is always on 11!” Tamberelli wrote in the photo’s caption. “Can’t begin to explain the happiness I feel knowing that we are rolling into parenthood together, so in love and ready to continue our adventure! Could be a Pete or Petunia… We opted for a life surprise! More to come mid June!!”

Detweiler, who wrote the novels Immaculate and Transcendent, followed up with a picture of her own, showing herself and Tamberelli together against a colorful mural.

“Three deterellis > two deterellis! Celebrating all the love every day with my two beating hearts,” she wrote. “So psyched to watch [Danny] become the world’s coolest dad, and to answer the burning question: Will the ginger gene live on in our little junebug?!”

In addition to his role on All That, Tamberelli is also known for portraying ‘Little’ Pete Wrigley on The Adventures of Pete & Pete and Tommy in The Mighty Ducks. He also had notable voice roles, including Arnold Perlstein in The Magic School Bus and Joseph Anza in Fillmore!. Tamberelli also scored a prominent role in the video game Grand Theft Auto V as Jimmy De Santa, the son of protagonist Michael De Santa (Ned Luke).

Aside from preparing for the new baby’s arrival, Tamberelli has made several public appearances with his Mighty Ducks co-stars, including Kenan Thompson.

Thompson has made headlines this past week when Nickelodeon revealed plans to reboot All That with the now-SNL star serving as an executive producer. It is unclear if Tamberelli and other All That alums, including Amanda Bynes and Nick Cannon, will be involved with the reboot.