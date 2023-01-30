Actor and Wife Welcome Baby Girl After Fertility Troubles

South Korean star Song Jae-hee and his wife, Ji So Yeon, welcomed a healthy baby girl earlier this week. Song's talent agency shared the news on Jan. 20, hours after their daughter was born. The couple has been married since 2017 and were open about their struggles with infertility.

"This afternoon (January 20), Song Jae Hee and Ji So Yeon had a baby girl. The mother and baby are healthy," Hanahreum Company said in a statement, reports Naver. "We thank all the people who sent encouragement to Song Jae Hee and Ji So Yeon from their pregnancy [announcement] to birth. Happy New Year."

Song and Ji also shared photos on their Instagram pages on Jan. 27. "I will not forget the heart and take care of the precious life that was entrusted to us," Song wrote in Korean. "And I will live happily like heaven all the time from now on."

Song, 43, and Ji, 36, announced their engagement in August 2017 and they tied the knot on Sept. 7, 2017, reports Soompi. The couple gained support online after they openly discussed their struggles with infertility. In August 2022, they announced Ji was pregnant, after more than a year of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments.

After Song and Ji appeared on Golden Counseling Center to discuss their dreams of becoming parents, Song took to Instagram to thank fans for their support. In a January 2022 Instagram post, he noted how many other couples were sharing their own stories of infertility with them. "As a result, we also received lots of strength and support from them," he wrote, reports KBIZoom.

"Together with my wife, I laughed and smiled while reading each message and comment, from the one about the cute and lovely story of a baby angel taking quite a long time to have his short legs, to the one with a touching story of a baby angel coming to life after a sad breakup and a long wait," he wrote. "Thank you so much."

The actor assured fans he would never forget their love and support. "I will love my wife more, and we will not give up on waiting. I really want to say thank you to everyone," he added. "That's why I'm writing this post. I and my wife will pray for everyone, too! Love you all."

Song is best known for his main roles in the series Still You, You're Only Mine, You Are a Gift, and Cleaning Up. He has also starred in a handful of movies, including Star and Snow is on the Sea. Ji is a model.