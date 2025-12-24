‘A Million Little Things’ Star Welcomes First Child

One A Million Little Things star is now a first-time parent.

Cameron Esposito shared on Instagram on Dec. 1 that she and her wife, Katy Nishimoto, have welcomed their first child.

“Yumi Esposito Nishimoto,” Esposito, who uses she/they pronouns, captioned the post alongside a carousel of photos taken from the hospital of the three of them. Per EW, Esposito went on to explain in the post, which has since been edited to only include the name, that the baby was born over Thanksgiving weekend on Nov. 27. In a separate post, Esposito revealed that there were some complications with the labor, like having a C-section and preeclampsia.

Many famous friends took to the comments. including Superman & Lois star Bitsie Tulloch, who wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! Amazing!!!!” Some of Esposito’s A Million Little Things co-stars also shared their well wishes, such as Lizzy Greene, who commented, “the best parents!!” while Christina Moses said, “Yay!!! This is the bestest most glorious news! Congrats! Welcome Yumi.”

Esposito, who opened up about her bipolar diagnosis earlier this year, revealed in June 2021 that she had married Nishimoto. She announced in August that she was six months pregnant, showing off her baby bump and “posting body photos bc I didn’t know if I could carry & feel like myself,” Esposito wrote. “so far mostly do. Katy and I are super jazzed and really nervous. my abdomen looks really different in the morning and at night; apparently that is part of it.”

(Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for National Geographic)

Also a stand-up comedian, Esposito is known for her recurring role as Greta Strobe in A Million Little Things, which ran for five seasons from 2018 to 2023. Additional credits include Moonshot, The Dark Divide, We Bare Bears, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Take My Wife, Adventure Time, Mother’s Day, and First Girl I Loved. In addition to starring in Take My Wife, Esposito created the Seeso comedy with star River Butcher, and they both served as executive producers alongside Scott Aukerman and David Jargowsky.

Since announcing the pregnancy, Esposito had been updating followers on the journey, and even sharing what she’s been experiencing. Esposito and Nishimoto have an exciting first Christmas on their hands with little Yumi, and it’s going to be a magical time for the growing family. Esposito has been busy with her stand-up, and now comedy won’t be the only thing she’ll be focused on.