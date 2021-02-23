Zoe Laverne Pregnant: TikTok Star Announces She's Expecting With Boyfriend Dawson Day

✖

Congratulations are in order for TikTok star Zoe Laverne, who announced Monday that she is pregnant with her first child. Laverne, 19, shared the exciting news with fans on Instagram, where she confirmed she is expecting a baby with her 20-year-old boyfriend, Dawson Day.

The social media star, who boasts 17.6 million fans on TikTok and 2.8 million followers on Instagram, shared the news alongside a gallery of images. In one image, she and Day made silly faces for the camera, with "I [heart] you" written on the image. The second photo showed two positive pregnancy tests. Announcing her pregnancy, Laverne gushed over Day, writing that he is "going to be such a great daddy!! i love you so much!" She added, "thank you for changing my life so much and making me the happiest girl on earth." Laverne also shared the news to TikTok, where she posted a video showing the pregnancy tests as the song "Godspeed" by James Blake. She captioned the clip, "surprise!! I'm so excited."

Amid the hundreds of congratulatory messages, however, the TikTok star found herself pushing back against speculation that Day isn't actually the father, but rather a 13-year-old whom Laverne admitted last year to "catching feelings" for, according to Newsweek. Laverne was quick to deny that speculation, stating on her Instagram Story, "This is the father of my child. Stop saying otherwise. How would that even make any kind of sense?" She said that "nothing else happened besides a kiss" between herself and the teen, adding, "stay in your own business!!"

Day also confirmed the pregnancy news on his own account, writing, "Well... we're expecting!" He said that he and Laverne "couldn't be happier" and also came to Laverne's defense by pushing back against the speculation. Addressing "the idiots talking s–," Day confirmed, "I am the father" and said "Zoe and Connor didn’t do anything to have a baby. That's impossible." He told fans that if they "have nothing nice to say, don't say anything at all. That's disgusting and a real low blow to talk s– ab an unborn child. It's sickening." He asked fans to "please send positive vibes only!"

Amid the controversy surrounding her pregnancy, Laverne has turned off comments on her latest TikTok video and limited comments on her Instagram post. She said "the amount of people that have the guts to talk s– about an unborn child is so upsetting and heartbreaking. Really shows the generation we are in... and how a lot of you weren't raised right!!"