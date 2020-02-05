Zac Efron Reportedly Reunites With One of His Exes

Zac Efron has officially ended things with his ex Sarah Bro and has moved on with former Neighbors co-star Halston Sage. A source came forward to reveal to Us Weekly that Efron, 32, and Sage, 26, “are in a serious relationship and in love.” The two were co-stars in the 2014 film Neighbors and shortly after they were linked romantically for a few months.

“They spent the holidays together, with part of that time in Santa Barbara,” the insider added.

As for Efron and Bro’s relationship, “The relationship just wasn’t working out,” the source said. “She came back to L.A., and it never got going again.”

The two were first said publicly to be linked in March 2019 after they had sparked dating rumors. Before things were officially confirmed between the Bro and Efron, they were spotted together on several different occasions. Then, when they attended an Ultimate Fighting Championship match in Las Vegas together, plus a Los Angeles Kings game and that’s when fans caught on.

His recent breakup comes just one month after a major health scare he encountered while filming in Papua New Guinea. The actor cheated death and caused him to be transported to Australia for a life-or-death medical emergency just before Christmas. Not long after, he took to Instagram to thank his fans for their love and support during the scary time.

The infection was thought to be some form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection, but thankfully he walked away okay.

Now that his health is back on track, the High School Musical star is making headlines again after fans are predicting that he’s the Turtle on The Masked Singer. Not only did judge Nicole Scherzinger throw out this idea, but fans are backing her on this theory. As for the Season 3 premiere that aired shortly after the Super Bowl, Lil Wayne was the first to be unmasked as the Robot. The rapper stunned not only fans in the crowd, but judges as well. Instead, the panel felt it could have been either Johnny Knoxville or Steve-O.