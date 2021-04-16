YouTube Star Jenna Marbles and Longtime Boyfriend Julien Solomita Engaged

✖

YouTube star Jenna Marbles is engaged to her longtime boyfriend of eight years Julien Solomita. E! reports Solomita made the announcement during a recent Twitch stream. "A little while ago—this is so weird—I asked Jenna to marry me and she said yes. So, we are engaged," he casually shared with his followers. He gave viewers a brief glimpse at her engagement ring and his engagement band.

Solomita says the decision to marry her just popped into his head one day. "I just woke up and wanted to be married to her," he said, but that doesn't mean he didn't prepare for the moment. He says he even asked her dog Marbles, who Jenna has owned for 10 years, for permission to have her hand.

Jenna hasn't commented on the news yet –– which could be due to her social media hiatus. She's been off of her social media accounts for the last 10 months after she declared she would be "moving on" from her YouTube channel now that she'd revisited some of her older content. She says she found some of her early videos to be "incredibly crazy and embarrassing."

"I think I'm just going to move on from this channel for now," she explained at the time. "I don't know if that's forever. I don't know how long it's going to be. I want to make sure that the things that I put into the world are not hurting anyone." Shortly after, the couple called it quits on their joint podcast, Jenna & Julien. In the final episode, which came just two months after Jenna's bombshell announcement, she closed out the six-minute clip saying, "Maybe someday in the future Julien and I can do something else... For now, the podcast is goodbye." She assured her fans that she was okay and getting proper assistance. "I'm doing OK. I'm getting help, and I'm just being a person right now," she shared.

The couple's engagement news added a smile to their fans on social media. Many commented on the news sharing their excitement. "Jenna marbles and Julien Solomita are officially engaged and this is a clear indication that nature is healing," one fan tweeted.