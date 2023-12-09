'Yellowstone' Stars's Secret Wedding Was Just Confirmed

It seems that Yellowstone cast members Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison have officially married! Even though the couple hasn't officially revealed their wedding plans, there is no sign they are keeping the news from the public either, as the actress flashed her wedding ring on stage during one of her significant other's performances.

During Bingham's performance at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, Harrison appeared on stage with him to sing a few songs. According to TMZ, the actor asked the actress to join him and sing a few unreleased songs. It was noticeable to everyone when she stepped on stage how beautiful the ring was on her finger, and, as it was reported on the site, the ring was clearly visible when she walked off the stage.

In addition to the ring sighting, a source confirmed to the outlet that they've heard family members refer to Harrison as Bingham's "wife." This was just a few days after the start of speculation about the two Yellowstone stars getting married.

There was an Instagram post by the Walker actor to promote the event in Vegas, and people noticed he was also wearing a band on his ring finger. In light of this, it looks very likely that Harrison and Bingham actually tied the knot as they both wore rings.

As per the publication, sources said that Harrison and Bingham wed in October in their hometown of Dallas, Texas, which would be a positive development for the couple on and off-screen. It's not Bingham's first marriage; he filed for divorce from his wife, Anna Axster, after 12 years of marriage in 2021, and the pair has three children.

Harrison and Bingham's relationship, at least in the public eye, became very serious very quickly if these rumors are true. While it's unclear how long the Yellowstone co-stars dated before they announced their romance on Instagram, their love was publicized in April 2023. During Bingham's Instagram announcement of their relationship, he shared a picture of the two of them kissing in front of a fire, captioning it: "More than a spark."

Aside from being a beloved real-life couple, Harrison and Bingham's Yellowstone characters Walker and Laramie are also a popular pair. Hopefully, Taylor Sheridan's flagship show will allow viewers to see how the fictional couple's relationship evolves, as it has in real life, once Season 5 returns in 2024.

Following initial reports that Yellowstone would return in 2023 with episode 9 of season 5, the Paramount Network surprised longtime fans with a major announcement. As a result of the recent strikes, Yellowstone season 5, part 2, will now be released in November 2024.