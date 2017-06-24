WWE Star Roman Reigns Ruins Undertaker’s Family Time

Following his “possibly temporary” retirement at WrestleMania 33, The Undertaker has gained the freedom to spend more quality time with his family. Thankfully Taker’s wife, Michelle McCool has been sharing these memories to social media, posting pictures and video of the WWE legend in his candid moments with their 4-year-old daughter, Kaia.

McCool recently posted the following image to Instagram of her daughter shouting at the TV when Roman Reigns appeared on-screen during last Monday’s RAW.

Besides booing the ever boo-able Reigns, young Kaia gave her dad some simple, but valuable advice for beating the man who retired him in the rumored return that both fans and the WWE are already chomping at the bit for.

Undertaker notably broke Kayfabe and character after his loss to Roman Reigns at that event, embracing his wife, former WWE Divas Champion, Michelle McCool. Despite being in the company together at the same time, the couple never appeared on WWE programming together until that moment.

Some of the other pictures McCool has since shared include one of the couple visiting the David H Kock Pavilion Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, where Taker is reported to be receiving a hip replacement and extensive physical therapy.

McCool also posted a touching Father’s Day tribute to her husband, the Phenom father last week, showing him walking the beach with their young daughter while wearing a hat that looks awfully similar to the one he left in the ring at WrestleMania 33.

Happy Father’s Day to these two studs! #loveandprotect 💙 A post shared by Michelle McCool-Calaway (@mimicalacool) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Although the Undertaker left his coat and gloves in the ring as a symbolic representation of his retirement at Wrestlemania, there have been several mentions of him on WWE, leading to rumours of his return.

However, there’s been no official word from the WWE on these rumours, leaving it just a matter of speculation for now.

From what we’ve seen in these Instagram posts, The Undertaker seems to be enjoying his time away from the ring with friends and family. Only time will tell if these are truly the pictures of a retired legend, or a life-long wrestler taking a vacation from the WWE. For now, the fact that he is still following the current product may be the most evidence we have toward his possible return.

