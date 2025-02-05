Success in the ring doesn’t always mirror life outside it. TMZ has revealed that WWE superstar Charlotte Flair and fellow wrestler Andrade quietly ended their marriage months before her historic Royal Rumble win. Court records obtained by the outlet show that Flair, daughter of wrestling legend Ric Flair, initiated divorce proceedings in Florida during June 2024, with the dissolution finalized in October of the same year.

The separation came as a surprise to many fans, as the couple, who began their relationship in 2019, had shown no public signs of discord. Flair, whose legal name is Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr, even credited Andrade (Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza) for supporting her through a challenging knee injury recovery that sidelined her for a year, posting about his assistance just months before filing for divorce.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Their romance blossomed from a professional connection at WWE, leading to an engagement in 2020 and a star-studded wedding celebration in Mexico in 2022. The ceremony united two of professional wrestling’s most talented performers and was attended by numerous industry stars, including Ric Flair, who later partnered with Andrade for his “Last Match.” The couple appeared to maintain a happy relationship in the months following their wedding, sharing moments of their life together on social media.

Despite the personal upheaval, both wrestlers have maintained their professional momentum. Flair made a triumphant return to the ring at the 2025 Royal Rumble in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium, outlasting 29 competitors and ultimately eliminating NXT sensation Roxanne Perez to secure the victory. The win carries special significance, as it makes her the first woman to capture the Royal Rumble twice while also earning her a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

The victory positions Flair for a potential showdown with either Rhea Ripley or Tiffany Stratton for one of the two Women’s World Championship titles. She addressed the difficulties of the past year during the post-show press conference, vowing to make the most of her opportunity.

Meanwhile, Andrade, who also participated in the men’s Royal Rumble match on the same night, faces a more challenging path to securing a spot at April’s showcase event in Vegas following his elimination. Court documents have not revealed the specific reasons behind the couple’s separation, but the timing suggests they navigated this personal transition while maintaining their professional obligations.