Wilmer Valderrama and Minka Kelly Reportedly Dating Again

Wilmer Valderrama and Minka Kelly are reportedly dating again, E! News shares.

The actors were spotted heading to dinner at Palms Thai restaurant in Hollywood Wednesday night, and an insider shared that the pair also recently went to Mexico together.

“[Minka and Wilmer] did have a late dinner at Palms Thai together last night,” a source said. “They sat across from each other and it was just the two of them. I didn’t personally see if they were holding hands or if they were being affectionate, but it looked like a date.

“They looked casual and relaxed,” the source added. “Yes, Wilmer was a gentleman and picked up the tab to pay for their food.”

The exes first dated in 2012, shortly after Kelly broke up with baseball player Derek Jeter. The pair later called it quits and Valderrama began dating Demi Lovato, who he split with in June.

“After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship,” Valderrama and Lovato said in a joint statement at the time.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another,” the statement continued. “Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years.”