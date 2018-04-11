Will Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Have Tristan Thompson’s Last Name After Cheating Scandal?

Fans are hoping that Khloe Kardashian‘s baby will take her last name rather than Tristan Thompson‘s after reports emerged that the NBA star may have cheated on his pregnant girlfriend so close to her due date.

Kardashian is expected to give birth at any time now. She is in her boyfriend’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, waiting to bring their daughter into the world. However, as reports circulate about Thompson’s possible infidelity, fans have flooded the comment sections in Kardashian’s Instagram posts, begging her not to give her baby the 27-year-old’s last name.

“Hope baby gets the Kardashian name,” wrote one fan.

“Baby Kardashian not Thompson, added another, “he doesn’t deserve the name.”

The comments were mostly made on Kardashian’s most recent post — a steamy shot of her reaching up to kiss a shirtless Thompson as he sat perched on a counter top. The two were backlit by sunlight pouring in through the window, and Thompson held Kardashian’s pregnant belly with both hands.

“We are ready whenever you are little mama,” she wrote along with a butterfly emoji.

Fans have come back to the two-day-old post in droves to discuss the ongoing scandal.

“Time to delete this sis!!” one person wrote.

“Leave him please!” wrote another. “You deserve better.

“I pray that all those videos and pictures are all a lie,” wrote a follower. “You deserve nothing but the best you are amazing. I’ve been watching the Kardashian’s show since I was 10 and you have always been my favorite you deserve to be a mom more than anyone. I just had my baby and it’s the biggest blessing in the world. Keep your head up beautiful”.

Some fans were not so kind however, dropping in comments to remind others that Thompson had left another pregnant girlfriend when he got together with Kardashian in the first place.

“[Y]ou know she took him from a pregnant female right?” one person mused. “People shouldn’t be nasty and people shouldn’t feel sorry… lol what you expect.”

“[Y]’all forgot she got pregnant by a man who left his baby mother while she was 9 months pregnant too ? mmmmhmm good luck to her and her baby tho,” added another.

Historically, all of Kardashian’s sisters have given their children their respective fathers’ last names, even if they weren’t married. Kourtney Kardashian’s children all have the last name Disick, while Kim Kardashian gave her first daughter, North, the surname West, despite the fact that she was not yet married to Kanye.