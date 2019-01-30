Here’s Why Fans Suspect Travis Scott Will Propose to Kylie Jenner at Super Bowl LIII This Weekend

Many fans suspect that Travis Scott plans to propose to Kylie Jenner during his Super Bowl LIII halftime show, and the evidence is starting to look strong.

Scott and Jenner made a huge splash at last year’s Super Bowl, nearly overshadowing the game when they announced the birth of their daughter. This year, many expect the couple to take advantage of Super Bowl Sunday again. While many were angry with Scott for playing the half-time show, they are beginning to suspect he had big plans for the screen time.

For starters, both Jenner and Scott have discussed the possibility of an engagement in the past. The couple does seem intent on tying the knot eventually, though every rumor so far has been shot down.

Just last month, Scott gave an interview with Rolling Stone where he confirmed that he was trying to think of the perfect way to propose to Jenner. That means that the proposal is imminent, and as far as many fans see it, he is not going to get a more perfect opportunity than this Sunday.

“We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way,” he said.

One popular theory even suggests that Scott will tie his proposal into a tribute to Colin Kaepernick. Many artists turned down the half-time show out of solidarity with the player’s protest, and some were shocked that Scott did not do the same. Some feel that proposing to Jenner would allow Scott to “take a knee” on stage without being too subversive.

Super Bowl halftime show. Maroon 5 & Travis Scott perform a Girls Like You remix. Travis takes a knee. Silence fills the arena. Is this the Kaepernick tribute that finally changes things? No. He pulls out a ring. He calls Kylie onstage. He proposes. The beat to Sicko Mode drops. — Hazard Boy (@sammy__rozay) January 11, 2019



“Super Bowl halftime show. Maroon 5 & Travis Scott perform a Girls Like You remix,” one fan predicted on Twitter. “Travis takes a knee. Silence fills the arena. Is this the Kaepernick tribute that finally changes things? No. He pulls out a ring. He calls Kylie onstage. He proposes. The beat to Sicko Mode drops.”

Either way, it is clear that Scott is intent on making things official with Jenner. In his interview, the rapper described how fast things went from casual to serious in their relationship.

“We was just two kids, f—ing around,” he recalled. “Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’”

Jenner’s fans will just have to tune into the Super Bowl to see how things work out. The game is set for Sunday, Feb. 3 on CBS.