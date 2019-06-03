Who Is Josh Duhamel’s New Girlfriend?

Actor Josh Duhamel has been seen out with a new companion recently, and many fans are wondering who this new companion might be.

Duhamel was spotted out to dinner with a much younger woman last Monday in Malibu, California. He and his mystery date got dinner alone at Nobu and before long fans were buzzing. Given Duhamel’s previous assertion that he was looking for a partner he could have more kids with, the speculation was justified.

As it turns out, his date is none other than model Audra Mari, the 25-year-old pageant star and Miss World America 2016, according to a report by The Daily Mail. Mari won her title three years ago, and placed 11th in the Miss World pageant that same year. The part-Filipina model has still only been spotted with Duhamel once, but given the actor’s agenda, many are inferring that things will move fast between them.

On their date, Mari outdid Duhamel — a former model himself — at least in the clothing department. She wore open-toed high heels with a white lace romper and a salmon shawl over her shoulders. Duhamel kept things a bit more rugged in jeans, a Henley, tired work boots and even a baseball cap.

Fans have been watching Duhamel’s love life closely ever since he was a guest on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast late last year. The actor said that he was looking for a new partner to have more kids with, meaning that he would probably have to date much younger than himself at 46 years old.

“I’m not 30 years old anymore, I’m 45. I want to have more kids now, or in the next few years, so it’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids,” he said at the time. “It’s not as if I’m just out there trying to f— anything, that’s really not who I am. I’m not like that. I’m trying to find a girl who I can be with and have a family with, you know?”

Duhamel has one son already, Axl, from his marriage to Fergie. The couple separated in 2017, and Duhamel has been busy dating ever since. Axl turns six years old this August, and before long Duhamel is hoping to give him some siblings.

Duhamel dated actress and singer Eiza González Reyna for a short while last year, although it was never a particularly public affair. He and the 29-year-old were first seen together in February, but in July he told The Daily Mail that they were over.

“If you are looking for Eiza, we’re done,” he said on one public outing.

From the looks of it, Duhamel has not given up on love or fatherhood yet.