Who Is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s New Wife Lauren Hashian?

After Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lauren Hashian secretly said “I do” in Hawaii over the weekend, many fans are wondering about Johnson’s new wife. Although Hashian, 34, and Johnson, 47, technically are newlyweds, the couple has actually been together for 12 years and shares two daughters together.

Hashian, the daughter of Boston dummer Sib Hashian, is a singer-songwriter who tends to stay away from the spotlight as compared to her husband. Hailing from Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Hashian now lives with Johnson, who owns homes in Southwest Ranches, Florida and Los Angeles.

After graduating from Lynnfield High School, where she reportedly held the record for the triple jump in track and field, she studied public relations and communications at Emerson College in Boston, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2006.

She got her start in Hollywood as a finalist on the UPN reality show R U the Girl, in which women competed for a chance to sing with girl group TLC a few years after member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes died in a car crash in 2002. Although Hashian didn’t win the competition, it helped to kickstart her music career, which saw her with the Warner Music Group before going independent in 2011. Throughout the course of her career, she’s released songs like “Memory” and “Go Hard” and co-wrote the song “Only You” with rapper YaBoi Shad.

Hashian met Johnson in 2006 while he filmed 2007’s The Game Plan, although the future couple didn’t start dating until 2007 following Johnson’s split from ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia. Hashian and Johnson welcomed their first daughter, Jasmine, in December 2015, and second daughter, Tiana, in April 2018. Johnson is also dad to 18-year-old daughter Simone from his previous marriage to Garcia.

Hashian and Johnson had initially planned to marry in 2018, but as they had children, the date kept getting postponed. “Mama [doesn’t want] to take pictures being pregnant in a wedding dress,” he told Entertainment Tonight in April 2018.

In 2015, Johnson called Hashian the love of his life. “I’ve got a lot of things happening in my life, and I’ve been so lucky and fortunate to be blessed with a lot of things,” he told ET in 2015. “The relationship part to me is my most prized thing. The people in my life. I’ve learned the power that we have to make other people happy and content in a relationship. And I have the love of my life, Lauren… I wake up every day so grateful and so thankful that I have someone like that, someone that you can walk through this world with.”

The two married in Hawaii on Sunday, with Johnson sharing two stunning photos from the day. “We Do,” he captioned the post. “August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed).”