Who Is Diona Reasonover's Wife? Meet Patricia Villetto

NCIS star Diona Reasonover has been married since 2018, but just who is her wife? The actress first met wife, Patricia Villetto, in 2013, according to Nicki Swift. Villetto is a writer and director and is actually known for some pretty big projects. She wrote for Ben 10 and the Kung Fu Panda TV series and served as a producer on Camp Nick and Coded Court. The duo have occasionally shared photos of each other on Instagram but have kept their relationship somewhat private at the same time.

"She's really cool, she's really chill," Reasonover told E! News in 2018. "She keeps me calm. Because I get really excited, and sometimes I get really nervous and very clumsy. She does this thing sometimes where she [shushes me]. I know it doesn't sound cute, but it's really cute when she does it." In 2021, the couple donated meals to the homeless together, proving that they are not only taking over the entertainment industry together, but being as charitable as ever.

Via Distractify, Diona Reasonover shared on an episode of the Why Won't You Date Me? podcast in 2019 that she met her now-wife at improv. She also met Patricia Villetto's parents for the first time on their wedding day. However, the day wasn't as magical as they had hoped. On the same episode, via HollywoodMask, the actress explained that several things had gone wrong. A hurricane hit New York days before their wedding, and it affected Villetto's dad's BBQ restaurant. They weren't sure if her parents were going to be able to make it.

On top of that, her wedding dress wasn't the right size, two venues returned their deposits after accepting it, and there were three wedding crashers. Despite a somewhat disastrous wedding, it doesn't seem to have put a damper on their relationship because they are still going strong to this day. They even took part in WeHo Pride, West Hollywood's LGBTQ+ Pride celebration over the summer prior to Reasonover's surgery. Reasonover shared some photos on Instagram from their day at Pride, and they went all out.

It's clear that Diona Reasonover and Patricia Villetto are as in love as ever. Since both of them are in the industry, maybe we can even look forward to a project with both of them in the future? Working with your partner can be either a good or a bad thing, and as of now, it looks like they are doing just fine regardless.