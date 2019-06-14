Wendy Williams Slams Ex Kevin Hunter After He Voices ‘Too Lazy’ Comments

The divorce drama continues. Wendy Williams is hitting back at estranged husband Kevin Hunter after he claimed that she was “too lazy” to go out during their more than 20-year marriage.

The back-and-forth banter comes after Williams had alleged that her estranged husband kept her “cooped up only to be a show pony.” However, Hunter quickly slammed the allegations, claiming that Williams’ feelings of isolation are her own fault.

Sources close to the former The Wendy Williams Show executive producer, from whom Williams filed for divorce from in April, told TMZ that Hunter felt his estranged wife’s words were “a “bald-faced lie” and that her “memory is just off.” They added that Williams “chose, primarily, to do her talk show and go home” and that she did not want to “put in any effort outside of the on-camera work for her show.”

Speaking out on the claims, Williams’ own sources alleged that Hunter was “extremely controlling and sneaky” throughout the course of their 21-year marriage and that fans should take Hunter’s words with a grain of salt, as “nothing he says is the truth.”

The former couple, who had married in 1997 and share 18-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr., have been in the heat of public spotlight for weeks after reports surfaced alleging that Hunter had been unfaithful. Similar reports later surfaced in early April that he had welcomed a child with his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson.

Although Hunter himself has not directly commented on the accusations outside of subtly alluding to not being “proud of my recent actions” when speaking out about the divorce filing, the Ask Wendy author recently confirmed a secret love child.

“Look, my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years,” she said.

Despite the drama, Williams seems to be moving on and is apparently eager to put the past behind her. Within the past week, the daytime talk show host has been spotted with possible new beau Marc Tomblin.

Williams is believed to have met the 27-year-old financial investor and blogger who has a criminal record while hanging out with her new BFF Blac Chyna in Los Angeles last weekend. The duo was recently even spotted on a shopping spree in New York City.

Although rumors are swirling that there is a romantic connection, Williams claimed that she is just having fun and that they are just friends, though sources have claimed that their linking is just a means to make Hunter jealous.