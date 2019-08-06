Did Wendy Williams Hire Ex Kevin Hunter as Her Business Manager?

Wendy Williams isn’t completely cutting ties with her estranged husband. According to the Daily Mail, the daytime talk show host is considering welcoming Kevin Hunter back into her professional life, with sources claiming that following an emotional heart-to-heart, Hunter is slated to return as Williams’ business manager.

“Wendy and Kevin’s marriage might be over but they still have love for one another and she realizes that when it comes to business they had a great partnership, there was definitely magic there,” a source close to the couple told the outlet. “Wendy has come around to the idea that it makes more sense for Kevin to stick around, it’s best for her business and career and for their family.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The source added that although Williams is considering hiring Hunter back, nothing is a done deal just yet.

“Kevin is willing to work with Wendy but he wants to make sure anything he decides to do is in his best interests, [and] that’s what’s being sorted out now,’ the source said.

Shortly after filing for divorce in April of this year following rumors of a love child Hunter welcomed with his alleged mistress, Williams cut all professional ties with her estranged husband, firing him as her manager, removing him as an executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, and dissolving The Hunter Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping those suffering from substance abuse that she had launched with him in 2014.

However, the Daily Mail‘s sources allege that there has since been a change of plans following a series of face-to-face meetings. The estranged couple have reportedly drafted a joint statement announcing that The Hunter Foundation, WW Talk Productions, and Hunter Publishing Group will not be dissolved.

“In recognizing generational wealth, these organizations were built as a family, and Wendy and Kevin want to pass them on to their son for his future,” the source claimed, adding that decisions are part of a “carefully negotiated divorce deal” that is meant to preserve the “legacy” of their professional works.

As part of the deal, Williams will resign as an officer from The Kevin Hunter Foundation and will instead “support from time to time, as well as will be involved with other philanthropic efforts that are important to her.”

Williams and Hunter, who married in 1997 and share 19-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr., have not yet commented on the rumors. The estranged couple are currently still going through divorce proceedings and recently listed their 5,700-square-foot New Jersey home that they once shared.