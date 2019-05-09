Wendy Williams Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Wants Her to Pay His Legal Bill in Divorce Battle

Wendy Williams’ estranged husband Kevin Hunter is requesting that the daytime talk show host pays his legal fees in their ongoing divorce battle.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the former The Wendy Williams Show executive producer has filed a petition asking the judge handling their divorce to order Williams to pay all of his legal bills moving forward, as he reportedly needs her financial assistance.

The request comes just days after reports surfaced that Hunter requested alimony along with child support for their son Kevin Hunter Jr., who is 18 and will be 19 this August.

Hunter has also sought “equitable distribution of all personal assets” they acquired throughout the course of their marriage.

The former couple had tied the knot in 1997 and had been longtime business partners in Wendy Williams Productions, the production company behind The Wendy Williams Show, though their nearly 22-year marriage was riddled with rumors of infidelity in recent months, and Williams officially filed for divorce on April 11, citing irreconcilable differences.

Since that filing, things between Williams and Hunter have not smoothed over, and along with a number of calls to police, Hunter has also been let go from any further involvement in his estranged wife’s daytime talk show, on which he served as executive producer. He is also no longer her manager, a role which has since been filled by Bernie Young, who had previously worked on The Rosie O’Donnell Show and Martha.

Addressing the dissolution of his marriage shortly after the divorce filings, Hunter had seemingly admitted to his role in the crumbling of their relationship.

“[Twenty-eight] years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world,” he began in a statement.

“I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally,” he continued in part. “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”

Although it had been reported that Hunter had welcomed a child with his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson in March, those reports have not been confirmed. It is also not known how long Hunter’s alleged infidelity has gone on, though it has been suggested that he has been linked to Hudson for more than 10 years.