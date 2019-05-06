Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Seeking Alimony

Wendy Williams’ estranged husband isn’t walking away from their marriage without a fight. Kevin Hunter is seeking spousal support, according to a recent filing obtained by Page Six.

In his response to The Wendy Williams Show host’s divorce petition, Hunter requested alimony along with child support for their son Kevin Hunter Jr., who is 18 and will be 19 this August. According to Page Six, the daytime talk show host’s estranged husband requested she pay their son’s college tuition, too. Hunter is also seeking “equitable distribution of all personal assets.”

The news comes amid reports things between the pair have gotten ugly since the divorce filing. Radar Online confirmed that police were called to Williams and Hunter’s marital home on April 20, after a fight between the two got heated. Hunter reportedly called the cops at 10:15 a.m. ET, after a moving truck showed up at the house. He said in the call that he’d recently been served divorce papers, and wasn’t comfortable with his 54-year-old estranged wife removing property from the home.

“Mr. Hunter called the Livingston Police Department for assistance today because Ms. Hunter showed up with a moving truck, and began packing items throughout the residence in order to move them to a new location,” a police report, obtained by the outlet, revealed.

Hunter “demanded” everything Williams was packing “be left alone,” the police report said, according to Radar Online. He also reportedly ordered the moving company to “vacate the premises.” Eventually, with the help of police and a male friend present at the time, Williams and Hunter reached a “fair compromise.”

“Ms. Hunter agreed she would remove personal belongings from the residence to include her clothing, shoes, personal paintings, and spare bedroom furnishings,” the report said, according to Radar Online. “Mr. and Mrs. Hunter mutually agreed on these terms, and further agreed that the remaining furnishings were to be undistributed.”

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter on April 11, according to Entertainment Tonight. Documents obtained by the outlet showed she listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her decision. Documents did not say as much, but sources suggested to the outlet that Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, giving birth was the last strew for Williams. The daytime talk show host also admitted to struggling with her sobriety during that time. It’s unclear if it was related.

In addition to the divorce, Hunter was fired from The Wendy Williams Show. In a statement addressing the dissolution of his marriage, shared by Page Six, he alluded to his alleged affair saying that he was “not proud of my recent actions.”

“28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world,” Hunter’s statement said. “I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally. I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans.”