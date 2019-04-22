Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Calls Cops to House 1 Week After Divorce is Filed

Just one week after Wendy Williams filed for divorce, her estranged husband Kevin Hunter asked police to come to their New Jersey mansion.

According to audio dispatch obtained by The Blast, Hunter called local law enforcement on Thursday, April 18 and requested that they respond to his and Williams’ Livingston, New Jersey mansion as he was being harassed by the hordes of media outside covering his divorce and alleged affair.

“The resident says there’s a news van outside his home that won’t leave him alone,” the emergency dispatcher states in the audio.

“We spoke with the caller as well as the press — both sides — and explained that they can be in the road and on the sidewalk, but not on their property,” an officer replies.

The emergency 911 call came the same day that Hunter was ousted as executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show, a position he has held since the daytime talk show debuted in 2008.

“Kevin Hunter is no longer an executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show,” a spokesperson for The Wendy Williams Show confirmed in a statement. “Debmar-Mercury wishes him well in his future endeavors.”

Hunter is now reportedly working on an all-encompassing deal that will include his severance from the talk show.

Hunter is also Williams’ longtime manager and business partner in Wendy Williams Productions, which produces The Wendy Williams Show, though it remains unclear how their business relationship will unfold in regards to those.

Williams filed for divorce on Thursday, April 11, with a personal representative for the daytime talk show host telling PEOPLE in a statement that “Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together.”

The divorce and intense media coverage comes amid reports that Hunter had welcomed a child with his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson in late March. The rumored affair, according to sources, has reportedly been going on for upwards of 10 years.

Hunter alluded to the affair in his first public statement following the divorce filings.

“[Twenty-eight] years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world,” the statement read.

“I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs,” he continued. “No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still the Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.”

Williams and Hunter married in 1997 and share 19-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr.