Wendy Williams Confirms Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter ‘Has a Daughter’

Months after rumors surfaced that her estranged husband had been unfaithful, Wendy Williams has confirmed that Kevin Hunter welcomed a daughter with another woman. The daytime talk show host opened up about her split after more than 20 years of marriage in an interview with The New York Times Magazine that was published earlier this week.

“Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life. An indiscretion that I will not deal with,” Williams said. “I never thought that I would be in this position. I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened.”

When pushed to explain what she meant, Williams confirmed the rumors, stating, “Kevin has a daughter.”

Williams had filed for divorce from Hunter in April after reports surfaced that he had welcomed a child with his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson. According to sources close to the situation, Hudson had given birth on March 25 at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia, choosing that specific location in an attempt to keep news of the birth from going public.

“This is a crazy situation, Wendy is in a halfway house fighting for her sobriety, while her husband is at the side of his mistress who is giving birth to a baby,” the source said at the time. “Everyone who loves Wendy is heartbroken and furious. Her fans are furious that she lied to them about her health and about what she has been going through.”

Although Hunter has never publicly addressed the rumors, he did allude to his infidelity in a statement released shortly after the April divorce filings, stating that he was “not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans.”

For her part, Williams has spoken out about the divorce and the break in her relationship, though she has refrained from any harsh criticism of her husband.

“People want me to hate and scream and talk. I won’t,” Williams explained. “The main reason I won’t talk badly about Kevin is that he was my first true love. I will not have people talk badly. I talk filthy about him, but that is when I get in my apartment and the door is closed and I am talking to myself in the mirror.”

“He will always be my family, because we have a 19-year-old son, and we were together for 25 years and married for 21,” she added.