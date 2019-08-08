Wendy Williams Addresses Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter’s ‘New Family’

Four months after she filed for divorce, Wendy Williams is finally addressing rumors that her estranged husband Kevin Hunter, with whom she shares son Kevin Hunter Jr., had a child with his alleged mistress. Appearing Tuesday on Sway In The Morning on Sirius XM, the daytime talk show host spoke out about Hunter’s “new family.”

“I want a divorce like yesterday, I want a divorce two months ago, three months ago. Whenever I found out, four months ago,” Williams said during the appearance. “”I want a divorce, and I want to be friends with Kevin. I mean, and not because we have a son but because that was real love. I still love him just not in that way.”

“You either in or you are out with me,” she added. “I still have love for him and I wish him the best in his new life with his new family…”

After more than 20 years of marriage, Williams filed for divorce in April of this year. The filing came after Hunter reportedly welcomed a baby with his mistress, Sharina Hudson, whom he had allegedly been seeing for more than a decade.

Page Six had been the first to report on the news, citing a source who claimed that Hudson had given birth on Monday, March 25 at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia.

“This is a crazy situation, Wendy is in a halfway house fighting for her sobriety, while her husband is at the side of his mistress who is giving birth to a baby. Sharina went into labor on Sunday [and] is believed to have given birth late on Sunday or in the early hours of Monday,” the source alleged. “Everyone who loves Wendy is heartbroken and furious. Her fans are furious that she lied to them about her health and about what she has been going through.”

In June, Williams confirmed the reports, telling a TMZ reporter that “my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years.”

Although details of Hunter’s alleged relationship remain unclear, the Daily Mail reported in 2017 that the duo had been seeing each other for 10 years, and that Hudson was staying in a 3,900 square foot single family Morristown, New Jersey home which Hunter had purchased.

Hunter has not directly commented on the allegations, though he did allude to them in a statement released shortly after the April divorce filing, in which he stated, “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans.”