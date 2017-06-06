Watch: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Debut Steamy ‘Speak to a Girl’ Music Video

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill released their single, “Speak to a Girl,” back in March, and the accompanying video for the song has finally dropped.

The clip features the superstar couple in a series of steamy scenes as they show off their love, singing to each other in a series of intimate moments.

McGraw and Hill, who share daughters Gracie Katherine, 20, Maggie Elizabeth, 18, and Audrey Caroline, 15, open the video with a kiss before sitting on a turquoise couch together and singing in a barn.

The duo, who tied the knot in 1996, are currently on their joint Soul2Soul:The World Tour trek, and will be releasing their first-ever duets album later this year.

