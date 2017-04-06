Watch: Newly Engaged Nikki Bella Dishes on Wedding Details and the Possibilty of Having Children

John Cena may have proposed to Nikki Bella, but does that mean he is also considering becoming a father?

On Tuesday, Nikki Bella opened up to E! News about the couple’s future wedding and the possibility of having children with her fiancé.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nikki revealed that John still does not want to become a dad.

She explained, “John had mentioned this a long time ago when he wanted to get married, he said, ‘I just don’t want you to ever think that if I want to marry you and I marry you that means that I want to be a father.’”

MORE: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella At WrestleMania

Nikki continued, “And I told him, ‘I 100 percent agree. I know that no matter what, you don’t want to be a dad.’ So I don’t even think about that and now getting married I don’t even have hopes of a kid. If John all of a sudden one day wanted a kid? Because he’s like, ‘Hey, let’s do it.’ Well, I’m totally game and I think my ovaries will be good for a long time.”

Bella also talked about her wedding dress and ensured there will be some cleavage. “Who’s Nikki Bella without cleavage,” she said.

[H/T Instagram / @thenikkibella]

Related:

Check out the Insane Engagement Ring John Cena Gave Nikki Bella

Watch: Brie Bella Reacts to Nikki Bella’s Engagement to John Cena

Watch: John Cena Surprises 12-Year-Old Fan With Cerebral Palsy