Watch: Maksim Chmerkovskiy ‘Happily’ Dances With Son Shai in Sweet Video

It’s never too early for Maksim Chmerkovskiy to teach his son Shai some dance moves.

The Dancing With the Stars pro shared a sweet video filmed by his fiancé Peta Murgatroyd on Instagram Saturday of him dancing with Shai in the streets of Hollywood Hills, E! News reports.

“Been waiting for this for the longest time. Happy first two months of life, son. Here’s to you dancing happily through the rest of it! #babyBirthdays #babyChmerkovskiy #DadyTime,” Maks wrote.

Shai was publicly introduced to the world two weeks ago on Good Morning America. Maks and Peta kept his appearance private for a while but knew he needed to be shown at some point.

“It’s nerve-racking because I specifically wanted to keep him very private from the beginning because we just want to keep him for ourselves,” Peta told GMA.

“There’s going to come a time where he’s going to be with us walking hand-in-hand down the street and everyone’s going to be able to see him,” she said. “There’s so many moments and opportunities that are gonna come up very soon where you just, you can’t hide him any longer.”

Both of Shai’s parents are returning to the dance floor and competing on season 24 of DWTS, which begins on March 20.

