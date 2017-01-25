Watch: Laurie Hernandez Reveals Future Plans and Approves of Val Chmerkovskiy and Amber Rose’s Relationship

Laurie Hernandez is an Olympic gymnast, Dancing With the Stars champion, author and now, aspiring actress.

Since the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics, the 16-year-old gymnast has accomplished so much in an incredibly short span of life. She recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about what’s next for her, but shared the one thing currently not on her mind is boys.

“I think [my] parents are letting the dating life happen, but my life isn’t letting that happen,” Hernandez told ET. “I don’t really have time for any dating right now.”

Hernandez did however give her stamp of approval for her former DWTS partner Val Chmerkovskiy‘s new lady, Amber Rose.

“She’s really nice,” Hernandez said.

After releasing her new book, I Got This: To Gold and Beyond, Hernandez is keeping in shape with hopes to compete again in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The DWTS champ admitted that once her gymnastics career ends, she hopes to enter the acting world.

“Ten years from now, hopefully I’ll be acting,” she said. “I do want to be a successful actress, so we’ll see.”

