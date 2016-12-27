Watch: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Get Messy Playing Pie Face Game

(Photo: Twitter/@ETnow )

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom didn’t say no to dessert this Christmas, in fact, they went so far as to wear it.

The couple played the Pie Face Game with Perry’s family as part of the celebration, ET reports.

Perry faced off against her sister, Angela Hudson, and ended up with a face full of whipped cream. She was nice enough to share, though, hilariously smearing some on her sister’s face.

sisters. A video posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Dec 26, 2016 at 8:04pm PST

Next up, Bloom went against the “Roar” singer’s brother, David Hudson. He had no better luck than his girlfriend. Hudson bested him after a few tense moments.

“He cheated,” the 39-year-old actor joked in the caption of the silly video.

He cheated. @sirdavidd A video posted by orlandobloom (@orlandobloom) on Dec 26, 2016 at 8:23pm PST

These two certainly know how to have a good time!

