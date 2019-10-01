Watch Justin Bieber Caught ‘Humping’ Hailey Baldwin on Boat Ahead of Rehearsal Dinner

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are about to say “I do” for the second time Monday but last night, on their way to their rehearsal dinner, Bieber was caught humping his wife on a boat while they worked their way over to the venue. The pair and their A-list guests were on their way to the dinner when a random onlooker spotted the 25-year-old motioning on the boat.

Fans immediately took to the comment section with their thoughts.

“Who cares? They are young and in love – like everyone is so innocent – just ridiculous!! Let them be – the world has way bigger problems that two lovers on a boat!” one person wrote.

Someone else said, “It looks like she’s standing in front of him fully dressed while he does that to the air.”

The couple and their guest were on their way to the rehearsal dinner, with one source telling E! News, “Guests arrived by boat to the rehearsal dinner on the Palmetto property. There were several water taxis that took guests over around 6:30 p.m. The dinner was on the edge of the water and was outdoors. There were many string lights hanging and lit candles. Everyone was seated at long tables and the dècor was very chic and white.”

“There were waiters standing greeting guests with champagne as they arrived,” the source continued adding that the young couple arrived fashionably late but made a grand entrance. “Everyone cheered for them and they looked really happy to see everyone. Hailey and Justin both could not stop smiling.”

The two are getting married in a traditional style ceremony after making things official in a courthouse in New York Sept. 2018. The pair chose the Montage in Palmetto Bluffs in South Carolina to celebrate with their 154 guest. A few of their celebrities friends in attendance will be Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kendall Jenner, Scooter Braun, Usher, Jaden Smith and Ed Sheeran. The celebration is said to start around 6 p.m. local time with pre-ceremony drinks and at 8 p.m. dinner will be served at the reception according to TMZ.

Baldwin took to Facebook recently to officially change her name on there to Hailey Bieber. She did something similar after the two said “I do” in New York when she changed her Instagram handle to her married name.