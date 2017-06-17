Watch: Joy-Anna (Duggar) and Austin Forsyth Flip a House in ‘Counting On’ Sneak Peek

In an exclusive sneak peek for TLC‘s Counting On, newlyweds, Joy-Anna (Duggar) and Austin Forsyth are learning to work together by remodeling one of Forsyth’s house-flipping projects.

The two, who got married last month, can be seen handling their new relationship status pretty well and having a lot of fun too!

“House projects are really good for couples to do together,” the 19-year-old Duggar says in an interview before footage shows Forsyth patiently teaching his new wife how to use a table saw so she doesn’t “chop her thumb off.”

In the episode airing this Monday on TLC, Forsyth says, “I’ve learned that if she doesn’t know how to do it, you can just show her real quick and she can figure it out and become better than you at it,” to which she responds with a smirk, “Whatever.”

The two might be young and playful with each other, but they make sure that doesn’t get in the way of working.

When a producer asks if it’s hard for either one to get a job done while working together, the Duggar daughter laughs as her husband considers the question.

“Austin and I can get distracted from work when we are trying to get a project done but —” Duggar starts as her husband interrupts, “We still get a lot of work done.”

“But we don’t want it to be all work, you know? You want to have a good time and make memories and not just be so focused on work,” she says. Her husband agrees before she shoots him a loving glance.

Counting On airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. Check your local listings.

Photo credit: Instagram / @theaustinforsyth

