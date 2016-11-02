Watch: John Cena and Nikki Bella Dress up as Each Other for Halloween

We can’t unsee this!

John Cena dressed up as his girlfriend, Nikki Bella, for Halloween and wore black latex shorts, a “Fearless” crop top and a long black wig, Us Weekly reports. The WWE champ even put on red lipstick.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A video posted on Nikki and Brie Bella’s Twitter account showed Cena shaking his booty and impersonating Bella while talking on the phone.

“So, Brie, like this is amazing, and this is amazing, and this is amazing,” Cena says into the phone while a voiceover of Nikki, 32, played.

The Total Bellas star also appeared in the video dressed up as Cena and did her best impression.