Watch: Hoda Kotb’s Daughter Haley Joy Makes ‘Today Show’ Debut

Hoda Kotb’s baby is taking after her mom!

Haley Joy made her Today Show debut on Friday morning to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with her mom.

The hosts surprised the mom with her little girl in the middle of a segment.

“Can I just say one thing? I’m holding my baby girl on Mother’s Day weekend,” a visibly emotional Kotb said as she cradled the smiley infant.

“Haley, do you know you have the best mom in the world?” co-host Savannah Guthrie gushed to the tot.

The 3-month-old was an absolute natural on camera. Hopefully we’ll see her in the co-host’s chair again soon!

