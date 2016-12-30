Watch: Heartbreaking Video Shows José Fernández Telling Girlfriend He Loves Her and Her Baby Bump

A new video has been released just a couple weeks after José Fernández’s tragic death showing the Marlins pitcher talking about his girlfriend and their baby-to-be.

The bittersweet footage shows him hugging Maria Arias and kissing her cheek.

“Yea, I’m in love, man. I love this thing and I love this thing.” He says as he plants a kiss on her cheek, then rubs her baby bump.

“I’m in love, man. It’s hard to admit it,” he says. “Tell me about it.”

The athlete died in a boating accident, just days after announcing his girlfriend’s pregnancy on Instagram.

Arias is expecting a baby girl.