Watch: Heartbreaking Video Shows José Fernández Telling Girlfriend He Loves Her and Her Baby Bump

💯🛐🇨🇺👏 ¡CONMOVEDOR! El mensaje de José Fernández para su bebé🇨🇺 ⚾️ . . Síguenos 🏃 @cubanosdelMundo . . #cubanosporelmundo #gentedezina#cubanos #deportecubano#deportistascubano #cuban #podercubano #habana #josefernandez #poderlatino #instacuba#igerscuba #ig_cuba #bailando #pelota #beisbol# #insdustriales #mayorscup #cuban #cubanamerican#cubanoamericano #cuba #gdez #miami #hialeah #jdf16 #marlinspark
A new video has been released just a couple weeks after José Fernández’s tragic death showing the Marlins pitcher talking about his girlfriend and their baby-to-be.
The bittersweet footage shows him hugging Maria Arias and kissing her cheek.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“Yea, I’m in love, man. I love this thing and I love this thing.” He says as he plants a kiss on her cheek, then rubs her baby bump.
“I’m in love, man. It’s hard to admit it,” he says. “Tell me about it.”
The athlete died in a boating accident, just days after announcing his girlfriend’s pregnancy on Instagram.
Arias is expecting a baby girl.