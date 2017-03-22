Watch: Gwen Stefani Makes Blake Shelton Jealous With Flirty Comments on ‘The Voice’

The Voice kicked off its battle rounds this week, and one performance sparked a bit of jealousy from coach Blake Shelton after Gwen Stefani got a little flirty with one contestant.

Chris Blue and R.J. Collins of Team Alicia went head to head with a performance of Miguel’s “Adorn,” and while both performed well, it was clear Blue would be walking away with the win.

First, however, Stefani offered her comments, telling Blue, “Chris, you let yourself completely get absorbed into the music, almost as an out-of-body experience.”

She continued, “I don’t even know if I was listening to your voice because I was so mesmerized by your body.”

Shelton immediately jumped on her words, saying, “Hey! What the-?” as he jokingly glared at Blue.

“I’m sorry Blake,” Blue responded with a laugh.

Stefani attempted to explain herself, but her fellow coaches weren’t having it.

Adam Levine chimed in, telling Stefani, “It’s hard to talk your way out of that one.”

Stefani also had a few comments for Collins, telling him, “R.J., I did not know you were 18 years old. I mean, you look like a man, ya know?”

“Once again, here we go,” Levine cracked.

Before coach Alicia Keys made her decision, Stefani exclaimed, “I wanna see it again!”

“Oh, I’m sure you do,” Levine responded.

“That is enough!” yelled Shelton.

See the funny moment above.

