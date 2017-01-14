Watch: Céline Dion’s Video Tribute to Husband on First Anniversary of His Death Is Heartbreaking

Céline Dion is paying tribute to her late husband, René Angélil. On the first anniversary of his death, Dion posted a beautiful and heartbreaking video montage on her Facebook page.

The former singer and Dion’s manager died at age age 73 on January 14, 2016, after battling throat cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 1998.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The montage showed images from Angelil’s childhood and some of his happiest moments with Dion, including footage of him and their children. Angelil is seen holding their then-newborn son René-Charles, who is now 15, and embracing Dion’s baby bump as she gets ready to birth their twin sons, Eddie and Nelson, now 6.

A clip of the couple’s 1994 wedding also appears in the montage, the duo tying the knot on a golf course and posing with the late Muhammad Ali and Nelson Mandela.

What did you think of the tribute?