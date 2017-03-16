Watch: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Battling It out Over This Important Parenting Moment

Adam Levine is trying get his daughter’s first word to be ‘dada,’ but it hasn’t been easy.

During his interview on Tuesday with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the Voice coach revealed that he and his wife Behati Prinsloo are currently in a “battle” over their daughter Dusty Rose’s first word, Us Weekly reports.

“I’ve been working ‘dada’ hard,” the Maroon 5 lead singer said. “You do slip it into every single thing you say. Like if she’s being cute, you’re like, ‘Oh, my God. Look how cute you are. Dada.’”

He is optimistic because they have been making progress. “We’ve gotten some ‘dada’-esque sounds, but nothing concrete,” he said. “But I’m working super hard on it. And my wife is working ‘mama,’ so it’s a battle to the finish, but we’ll see.”

Levine appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February and gushed about his 5-month-old daughter. “She’s unbelievable,” he said. “I’m so in love with her. It’s crazy.”

