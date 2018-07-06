Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate 19th Anniversary Amid Divorce Rumors

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham marked their 19th wedding anniversary this week, celebrating with a sweet dinner date in Paris on Wednesday.

David documented the moment on social media, sharing a photo of himself and his wife sitting at a table together amid drinks, holding hands as they gazed at the camera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“19 Years WOW … This time 19 years ago I was dressed from head to toe in purple,” he wrote, referencing the suit he wore to their wedding reception. “Happy anniversary to the most amazing wife & mummy … Love You x.”

The soccer star also tagged the couple’s sons, Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13, and added the hashtag #HarperSeven to represent their daughter, 6-year-old Harper.

Victoria shared the same photo on her own account, writing, “19 years!!! X I love u so much x.”

She also posted a series of snaps on her Instagram Story from the day, including gifts the couple had received from their children.

“Lucky mummy and daddy,” she captioned an image of silver balloons, while a close up of a display of flowers read, “Kisses.”

A few days prior, the fashion designer posted a sweet photo of David and Harper, writing, “Harper loves her daddy.”

The couple’s romantic dinner comes after they shut down tabloid reports and social media speculation that they were heading for a split, with their reps issuing a statement to multiple outlets.

“There is no statement due or divorce,” the statement read. “This is just fake social media news. This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time. There is no statement due, no divorce, and a lot of Chinese whispers and fake social media news.”

Speaking at the Forbes Women’s Summit in New York City on Tuesday, Victoria shared that she puts in a lot of effort when it comes to balancing her family and her career.

“I try really, really hard. I try hardest to be the best mother,” she said, according to Hello!. “I am trying to be the best wife and the best professional. When I get home I try to put the phone down and spend time with the children and spend time with David.”

She also gushed over David, sharing, “I have the support of an incredible husband. We really are equal with everything we do at home with the children. When I’m away he’s the one doing the school run and doing the cooking.”

Photo Credit: Getty / WPA Pool