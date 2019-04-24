Vanessa Hudgens Unpacks Fight Details With Zac Efron During ‘High School Musical’ Rehearsals

Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron dated for around five years, the majority of which time happened to coincide with the filming of the High School Musical franchise.

Like all couples, the two fought from time to time, with one disagreement occurring on set, Hudgens revealed during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter.

“I remember one time we did have a fight, and it was while we were at rehearsals,” the actress recalled. “I remember [director] Kenny Ortega coming around the corner with the most concerned look on his face like, ‘Oh no, is our movie going to fall apart right now?’”

Hudgens explained that no matter what was happening in her personal life, she refused to let it affect her work.

“I pride myself on being a professional,” she said. “So I was like that aside we are going to move forward and do what we need to do…and we sorted it all out. I think because I was so young, I think that relationship stabilized me.”

Hudgens and Efron met during castings and had instant chemistry, and Hudgens revealed that her relationship with Efron provided her stability as the cast of the movie was suddenly thrust into the spotlight.

“It started off really organically. I could not have been more grateful to have that relationship at that time,” she said. “We kind of blew up. It was this massive phenomenon all of a sudden and eyes were on me. And it’s just a really weird foreign thing to go through, and by being in a relationship, I feel it kind of kept me stabilized and grounded, and I had someone to lean on who was going through it as well.”

The couple ultimately split in 2010 and have both stated in interviews that they are no longer in contact. Hudgens has been dating boyfriend Austin Butler for seven years and Efron was most recently linked to Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro.

During an appearance on The Zach Sang Show in 2017, Hudgens shared that whatever she may have gone through personally and professionally during her HSM years, she has no regrets.

“[HSM] is like home videos almost for the entire world to watch, except not, because it’s way more coordinated and put together more than a home video would ever be, but I’m like a baby [in it],” she said. “Everything that I’ve done career-wise, personal-life-wise, has gotten me to be the person that I am today and I love the person that I am today so I wouldn’t change a thing. The hard things, the happy things, the fun things, everything has really molded me and I’m really grateful for all it.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jon Kopaloff