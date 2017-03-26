‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie and Boyfriend Robert Valletta Are Instagram Official

💙 @robsvalletta #ItsMorphinTime A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Mar 22, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

Is anything truly official if it hasn’t been featured on social media?

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie finally made her relationship with actor Robert Valletta Instagram official, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The couple attended the Los Angeles premiere of Power Rangers with her fellow castmates Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval.

“@robsvalletta #ItsMorphinTime,” Scheana captioned the picture of the lovebirds.

The 31-year-old reality star sparked romance rumors with Valleta, whose sister is model and actress Amber Valletta, in February.

Valletta, 35, also posted a photo with his lady to document the night.

“It’s morphin time. I can’t wait to be in a superhero movie. But until then I guess I’m just going to have to settle for running around house In my superman underwear. @ariana252525 @tomsandoval1 @scheanamarie,” he captioned the photo.

This new relationship comes just five months after Sheana filed for divorce from ex-husband Mike Shay.

😁🍃🇳🇱 @robsvalletta A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Mar 25, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

It’s morphin time. I can’t wait to be in a superhero movie. But until then I guess I’m just going to have to settle for running around house In my superman underwear. @ariana252525 @tomsandoval1 @scheanamarie A post shared by Robert Parks Valletta (@robsvalletta) on Mar 23, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

