Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Mourn the Loss of Their ‘Sweet Baby’ Puppy

Engaged Dancing with the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson will have to be married without their adorable puppy Anastasia, who suddenly died Wednesday night.

“Our sweet angel Anastasia unexpectedly passed away last night. We are in complete and utter shock. I have truly never felt this type of sadness before,” Johnson wrote on Instagram, alongside a collection of cute photos with Anastasia.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Johnson, 24, then sent a message to Anastasia, thanking her for the memories.

“To my sweet baby girl… thank you for officially making us a family. You made it the 3 of us,” Johnson wrote. You had a very adventurous life! You went on two different tours, you traveled the country, you went on set, you refused to sleep anywhere but my face, you had a big crush on Daddy, your sassy energy was contagious, and you brought immense joy into our lives.”

Johnson continued, “We treated you like our baby cause you definitely were. I wish you could have been a flower girl at our wedding, but I know you’ll be there in spirit. Go bark at everyone and everything and run around in heaven my love. We love and miss you so much.”

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy’s fans sent their condolences to the couple.

“Sooo sorry for your loss. What an awful shame…hope you get answers to why,” one fan wrote.

“So unbelievable. Sending my deepest condolences and prayers for peace & comfort,” another added.

“I’m so so sorry for your loss, RIP sweet Anastasia it sounds like you had an amazing life and a mom and dad who loved you very much now run and play sweet girl,” another DWTS fan wrote.

Meanwhile, Chmerkovskiy, 32, and Johnson do have a wedding to plan. The couple got engaged during a trip to Venice in June, a month after Johnson won her first Mirror Ball trophy during DWTS‘ all-athlete season with Adam Rippin.

“I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever,” Johnson wrote on Instagram to announce their engagement. “Babychka Мой любовь thank you for making my fairytale come true today! Cannot believe I get to call you my FIANCÉ!!!!”

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy began dating on and off in 2015. They reunited for good last year.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chmerkovskiy said he asked Johnson’s father for permission during a tour stop in Utah, a month before he popped the question. This was an important step for Johnson, who said the first thing she did after saying “yes” was asking Chmerkovskiy if he got her father’s permission.

“This was a first time for me and there’s just such beauty in that, you know, in any individuals coming together and doing it in a, I don’t know, traditional way that matters,” Chmerkovskiy told ET. “Everyone does it different and it’s beautiful regardless but the fact that I was able to speak to her dad and ask for his permission, and he gave it, so it was a beautiful thing and I knew how much it meant to her too.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Val Chmerkovskiy