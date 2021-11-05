Tyrese Battling ‘Unreasonable’ Support Demands in Ongoing Legal Fight With Estranged Wife

The divorce between Tyrese and his estranged wife Samantha Lee is getting contentious. Per Sandra Rose, the Fast and Furious star has filed a motion to block his estranged wife’s “unreasonable” demands, which includes him paying her $20k a month in child support for their 3-year-old daughter, as well as paying her high attorneys fees.

The two have been separated since 2020, with Lee filing for divorce that October. Tyrese says he was blindsided by the divorce. Lee says she’s been strapped for cash since their split, alleging Tyrese locked her and their daughter, Soraya, out of their $4 million Buckhead mansion. She says he has not been supporting their child either.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lee has since spoken out on their divorce an Instagram live video. She says she gave the marriage her best shot but realized it wouldn’t work. “When relationships end or friendships end, I can walk away knowing I can drop the mic. I did everything I could do,” she said, per Madame Noire. “And at that point, I feel like when I do that and I know that God has tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Okay, Sam,’ it’s like, you know what? I did everything I could do. At this point, all I can do is trust God. All I can do is either trust God to either do whatever, whether to give me peace and proceed with my peace or continue to stay in this cycle with whatever person I’m dealing with at the time, whether it be a friendship or a relationship.”

Tyrese is refuting Lee’s claim that he changed the locs, alleging Lee left and he eventually changed the locks in September 2020 when he realized Lee “had abandoned the residence and absconded with the parties’ minor child.” Lee now has three attorneys to help fight her case. Tyrese is responsible for paying the fees.