Two Disney Channel Stars Just Got Married

Disney doesn't just create stars, the company can also spark love stories. Liv & Maddie alums Lucas Adams and Shelby Wulfert met on the show in 2016 and began dating. They got engaged in 2021 and officially tied the knot on Oct. 15 in Waxahachie, Texas. "This marks the beginning of starting to really build our family together and what that means for us," Wulfert tells PEOPLE Magazine in an exclusive. "We want to have kids in a couple of years so starting to prepare for that next chapter of being parents and the next chapter of the rest of our lives. We were friends first," Wulfert remembers. "And then after a while, Lucas was so sweet. He was like, 'I have to tell you that I have a crush on you.' And then after that I was like, 'Oh, thank goodness. I do too!' "

Wulfurt walked down the aisle to an instrumental version of "La Vie En Rose." They exchanged vows on a deck over a pond in an intimate ceremony in front of just 40 guests. The bride donned a Jenny Yoo crepe satin dress from Anthropologie's bridal shop, BHLDN. The dress had a deep V in the front and scooped back. "It's so beautiful," she said of the selection. "It's like if a calla lily flower came to life and became a vintage Hollywood starlet. It was the first dress I tried on."

It appears they kept things simple. Guests dined outdoors on meatballs and lasagna as a Spotify playlist that the couple curated played in the background. "We have a lot of really cute vintage touches that are super meaningful to us," she told the outlet. "Like our cake topper is actually from my grandparents' wedding in 1951."

The couple will keep it local for the honeymoon. "So we can go and just kind of hang out and just relax for a couple of days. We'll be staying at the Rosewood Mansion. We're actually really excited," they noted.