Hiroshi Kamiya and Rina Aizawa kicked off the new year as a married couple! In a statement shared to social media on Dec. 31, the Super Sentai actress announced that she and the beloved voice actor, known for his roles in titles like One Piece and Attack on Titan, had registered their marriage.

“I’m very sorry to bother you with personal matters, but I would like to announce that I have registered my marriage with Kamiya Hiroshi,” Aizawa wrote. “Although I am inexperienced, I will not forget to express my gratitude to everyone who supports me on a daily basis. We will continue to do our best to make you smile. We hope that you will continue to watch over us warmly. Thank you for your continued support.”

Kamiya also confirmed news of their marriage in a statement shared through his talent agency, per ComicBook.com: “Although this is a personal matter, I would like to announce that I, Hiroshi Kamiya, have registered my marriage with Rina Aizawa. I will continue to cherish my feelings of gratitude and work hard to deliver my plays to everyone. I hope that 2025 will be a good year for everyone. Please make sure you are healthy.”

The couple did not share further details of their matrimony, including when and where they exchanged vows. Details of their romance, including when they started dating, remain unclear.

Kamiya and Aizawa are both prominent figures in the world of Japanese entertainment. Kamiya is a well-known voice actor who has provided voices for some of anime’s most popular characters, including Levi in Attack on Titan, Trafalgar Law in One Piece, and Natsume Takashi in Natsume’s Book of Friend. His other credits include Mephisto Pheles in Blue Exorcist, Koyomi Araragi in the Monogatari series, and Akashi Seijuro in Kuroko’s Basketball, among numerous others. Aizawa, meanwhile, is best known for her role as Saki Royama or Go-On Yellow in Engine Sentai Go-Onger, the 2008 installment of the Super Sentai series.

Fans of the pair were eager to congratulate the newlyweds on their marriage, one person writing on X, “aww congratulations and happy new year to them.” Somebody else commented, “Congratulations may they be blessed and have a happy marriage,” as a third person added, “Awww congratulations to them.”