‘Twilight’ Actor Peter Facinelli Reveals Engagement to Girlfriend Lilly Anne Harrison

Kicking the new year off with a major reveal, Twilight actor Peter Facinelli has announced he is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Lilly Anne Harrison! A representative for Facinelli issued a statement via PEOPLE about the happy news, revealing how the 46-year-old popped the question during a romantic getaway to Mexico over the holidays. “Both are beyond elated and are very much looking forward to all that the New Year will bring,” the rep shared in the release.

Over on Harrison’s Instagram page, Harrison shared a photo from the couple’s getaway, but did not immediately reveal the engagement.

“Bye 2019,” she wrote, “thanks for kicking my butt, making me stronger than ever, protecting my family and hurtling me toward my dreams. Also, not a bad way to ring in the new year with my sweetheart.”

She later posted a photo of the ring on her Instagram Stories thread, and captioned it, “Cats (sic) out of the bag.”

Facinelli also shared some photos of their vacation, captioning his post, “A Magical night with this incredible woman. A Perfect ending to 2019.”

Many of the couple’s followers have since been showering their post’s with congratulatory comments.

“I’m SO HAPPY for you both! A most beautiful couple. Inside and out. Congratulations,” wrote one fan.

“Happy new year and congratulations to you and to Peter,” another user offered.

“I totally just gave my finance the death stare after seeing this….he said ‘What did I do !?’ …. I said, ‘Follow Peter Facinelli and take notes.’ – end scene,” someone else joked.

Notably, Facinelli is not the only actor to get engaged over the holidays, as former That ’70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama recently announced his engagement to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco.

In a photo shared on Instagram, Valderrama was seen getting down on one knee by the ocean, and popping the big question to Pacheco, who said “yes.”

