TV Star and Rapper Split, Accused of Faking Relationship

British rapper Aitch and influencer Amelia Dimoldenberg clarified their relationship status due to the wave of overwhelming fan speculation about their coupling. Aitch posted a series of TikTok videos last month indicating that he was dating Dimoldenberg. But fans noticed quick in their latest video together shows that they are "just friends."

Aitch has had a meteoric rise to fame on social media over the last few years. The 22-year-old is from Manchester, England and made a name for himself with fast-paced freestyle rap videos. Meanwhile, Dimoldenberg is a comedic journalist and social media star with a popular YouTube series called Chicken Shop Date. Aitch took fans along for the ride on a series of dates with a mystery woman last month before revealing that it was 28-year-old Dimoldenberg. However, some fans suspected that the whole thing was "for publicity," and now that they have announced they are just friends, some commenters feel cheated.

Aitch began by letting fans know he was on a "first date" in Los Angeles, leading some to believe he was dating an American celebrity. It turns out he and Dimoldenberg were simply in California at the same time, and they met up for milkshakes. At the time, he reported on social media that he was "nervous," asking fans: "Should I ask for a second date?"

Apparently, he did so, revealing a few days later that he and his new love interest had racked up a massive bill on a fancy dinner. For their third date, the duo went bowling, and at that point, Aitch finally revealed Dimoldenberg's identity.

Commenters wondered how they were able to keep this affair a secret, especially since Dimoldenberg must have been seeing Aitch's posts for herself. Still, many seemed to feel it was a good match. "This better be forever," one fan commented. Another wrote: "I'm losing my mind – this is too cute."

Aitch's real name is Harrison James Armstrong, and he started his music career with a viral YouTube video back in 2015. He began with freestyle rap videos to garner attention, followed by appearances on other channels. His first single was called "Back to Basics," but his real breakthrough was the 2018 song "Straight Rhymez."

As for Dimoldenberg, she comes from Westminster where her father is a local politician. She started her career in the spotlight with a humorous column in The Cut which evolved into Chicken Shop Date – now her claim-to-fame YouTube series. She has also worked for The Guardian, Vogue and Vice Media. For a while, the couple made posts on social media indicating that they were getting more serious together, but they took a hard turn in the other direction in mid-April.

A video on Dimoldenberg's TikTok account shows her and Aitch sitting down for an awkward conversation. They both suggest that they "should just be friends," and Aitch is the first to explain why. He says: "I can't sit back and watch you every other week go on a date with other rappers. And I know it's not real but I just can't do it."

"I mean, I can't stop doing that, I love to date," Dimoldenberg says. "You're going on tour as well." With that, the two apparently decide amicably that they're on the same page. They even part by exchanging friendly gifts.

Many commenters said that they felt "played" by these posts, suggesting that the relationship was never real in the first place. The whole thing certainly generated some positive PR for both parties, and fans didn't appreciate it. Whatever the truth is, it's clear that Aitch and Dimoldenberg are still close.